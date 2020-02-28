Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Leerink Swann

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective boosted by Leerink Swann from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. 758,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.46. Nevro has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

