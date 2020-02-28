Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.77.

NVRO traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.59. 758,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,435. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 20.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nevro by 39.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 17.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

