NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target Raised to

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from to in a research note released on Wednesday.

NGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.68. 808,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $694,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 18,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $334,605.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,454.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Svennilson Peter boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

