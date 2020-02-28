Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 8,506,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,785,000 after purchasing an additional 329,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 885,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 535,495 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,242,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 423,271 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.