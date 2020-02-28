Nike (NYSE:NKE) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has $112.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 12,822,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,442. The stock has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. Nike has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

