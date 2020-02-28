NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 30th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NYSE:NL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. 45,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.