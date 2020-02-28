NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of NMI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. NMI has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,629 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $157,571.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,817,878.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,697 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,251. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $17,197,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 28.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 275,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

