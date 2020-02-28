Obyte Price Tops $25.20 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Obyte has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $25.20 or 0.00284416 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit. Obyte has a market cap of $18.63 million and $2,699.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,529 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

