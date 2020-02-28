Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

OIS stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37.

In related news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

