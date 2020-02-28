OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OMF traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 975,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OneMain by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 168,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 760,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 115,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

