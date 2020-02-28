ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.84.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.55. 7,201,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,354. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.