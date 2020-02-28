Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 30th total of 854,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 1,314,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 1,165,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

