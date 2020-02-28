Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 30th total of 854,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of ORTX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 1,314,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,840. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,389,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 1,165,426 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,690,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 944,433 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,168 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.
