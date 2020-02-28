Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%.

OXSQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 765,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.41. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

In other news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $54,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,225,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $40,778.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,206,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,896 shares of company stock valued at $115,295 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.