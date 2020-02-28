Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Trading Down 6.5%

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 130 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Booker Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -1.40.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interest in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc in February 2000.

