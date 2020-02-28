Particl (PART) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. Particl has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $11,880.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,554,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,915,613 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

