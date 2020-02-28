Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 30th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

PGC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 68,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,003. The company has a market cap of $545.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

