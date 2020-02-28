Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR) Shares Down 9.1%

Pinecrest Resources Ltd (CVE:PCR)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 21,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 28,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

About Pinecrest Resources (CVE:PCR)

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

