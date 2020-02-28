PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $35,372.00 and $46.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.02590004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00221090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,813,388 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

