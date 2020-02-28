Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.
Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
