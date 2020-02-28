Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

