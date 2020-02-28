Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

NYSE PLNT traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,326. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $56.14 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $3,987,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.