Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

PLNT traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.07. 3,751,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

