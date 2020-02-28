Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 183,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

