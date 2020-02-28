PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Get PQ Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PQG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PQ Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PQ Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PQ Group stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 115,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. PQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. PQ Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PQ Group by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.