Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.
Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,382. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.
