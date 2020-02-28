Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.90 EPS.

Shares of PRIM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 186,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,382. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

