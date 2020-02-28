ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PRQR stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 196,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,297. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $344.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRQR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

