Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 889,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.
About Prudential Public
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
