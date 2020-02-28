Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 889,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,651. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. Prudential Public has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

