PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 4,834,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,149. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

