Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. Stephens raised Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

QTWO stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. 681,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,567. Q2 has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,335,795.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,466,629. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

