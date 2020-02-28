Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 29.5% in February

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 30th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 170,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $107.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

