Raymond James Lowers Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Price Target to $20.00

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FBM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:FBM traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 628,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

