Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Re/Max stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 141,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,682. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Re/Max by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 10.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

