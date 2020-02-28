Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of RLGY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 91,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

