RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

RealReal stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. 2,978,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.04. RealReal has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,448,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,253,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250 in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RealReal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

