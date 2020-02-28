Regal Petroleum (LON:RPT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Regal Petroleum PLC (LON:RPT) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.26), approximately 151,366 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 370,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Regal Petroleum Company Profile (LON:RPT)

Regal Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. It owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in north-eastern comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.