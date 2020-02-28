Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $410.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $432.05.

REGN stock traded down $26.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.61. 2,093,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,721. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,738 shares of company stock worth $28,530,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

