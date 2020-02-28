Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $550.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $409.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.05.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $26.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.61. 2,093,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $470.00. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares in the company, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,738 shares of company stock worth $28,530,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

