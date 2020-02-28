Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 1,083,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,652. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.