Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million.
Shares of Regenxbio stock traded down $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 1,083,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,652. Regenxbio has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
About Regenxbio
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.
