Regis (NYSE:RGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Regis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RGS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 481,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $458.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Regis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regis by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,914,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 606,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regis by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 530,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Regis by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 435,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in Regis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,960,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 294,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

