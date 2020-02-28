Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) were down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53, approximately 296,636 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 412,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $73.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.