Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.41), approximately 3,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.54).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 292.37. The company has a market cap of $199.04 million and a P/E ratio of -22.33.

About Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

