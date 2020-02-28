Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 30th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RENN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.37. 8,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,947. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.77 million for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. Analysts anticipate that Renren will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

