Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of RVLV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,339,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 63.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 747,629 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 570,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 548,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

