Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 3,339,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,082. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 13,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

