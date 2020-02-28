Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Revolve Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. 3,339,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,082. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.13. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,208 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after buying an additional 570,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 548,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

