Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research firms have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 468,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 344,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

