Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Cfra reissued a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. 14,782,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,128. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,200 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,802,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,830,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

