RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in February

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $10,165,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTIX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTIX traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. 423,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. RTI Surgical has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.26.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

