Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 852,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

