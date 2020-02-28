Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter.

SAFT traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.03. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Safety Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

