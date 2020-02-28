salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, RTT News reports. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.26. 808,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.62. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.03.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.49, for a total transaction of $154,605.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,292.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,315 shares of company stock worth $87,176,376. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

